Taiwan pomelo growers fight back after China export ban

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Agriculture and Food Agency Director General Hu Jong-I (胡忠一) hosted a press conference on Wednesday (Aug. 23) promoting the distribution of pomelos in fresh fruit cups through convenience stores and supermarket channels.

Domestic pomelo growers are in the spotlight as the fruit enters peak harvest, with consumption coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival just over a month away (Sept. 30). Fruit growers are also battling a Chinese export ban imposed last year, a fate that befell mango growers on Monday (Aug. 21).

Hu said domestic pomelo growers sought new overseas markets such as the U.K., which received shipments of 2.4 tons of the grapefruit-like fruit for the first time this year. As for total worldwide exports, some 173 tons of pomelos have been sent abroad so far this year, per Liberty Times.

However, exports are still minor when considering total domestic production is expected to top 70,000 tons. The auction price at the Taipei Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market is around NT$15.50 (US$0.50) per kilogram, slightly higher than in previous years, according to Hu.

Pomelo producers do not expect all of their fruit to be eaten. This year, they predict that 90% of the fruit is suitable for consumption, with the remaining 10%, typically the larger fruit, used for temple sacrifices, per Agriharvest.

Still, to spur domestic consumption, growers are hoping that pre-peeled pomelo fruit available in fresh fruit cups at 7-11 and at Family Mart later in September will provide a boost. Gift boxes are also available through pre-order at the following website.

Earlier this week, China banned Taiwanese mangoes based on the assertion that citrus mealybugs pose a severe threat to China's agricultural and ecological security. The same assertion was used to thwart Taiwan pomelo exports last year, spurring local pomelo growers to think about new markets and industry transformation.