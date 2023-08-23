Alexa
Taiwan police recover 15 stolen tortoises

Suspected thief sold 7 animals for NT$228,000

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/23 18:07
Police recovered 15 tortoises stolen from one owner in Tainan City. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City police recovered 15 stolen tortoises from a man had sold some of the reptiles at a bargain price, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 23).

Hung (洪), aged 25, was the chief suspect in the disappearance of the animals, who can weigh up to 10 kilograms each, from a private park in Xiaying District early Sunday (Aug. 20) morning. The owner put the value of the missing tortoises at more than NT$2 million (US$62,600), per CNA.

A study of surveillance camera footage learned that a man had made about 10 trips back and forth carrying boxes between the tortoise park and a vehicle in the neighborhood.

After obtaining a warrant, police observed Hung’s residence in Taichung City, where he showed up Monday (Aug. 21). They found eight tortoises, NT$200,000 in cash, and tools used in his activities, according to a police spokesperson.

An online search turned up the sale of seven tortoises by a man named Tsai (蔡). A police officer posed as a potential buyer and learned from Tsai that he had bought the animals from Hung for NT$228,000.

He said he had not known the reptiles had been stolen. Police returned the animals to their rightful owner and passed Hung and Tsai on to prosecutors for questioning.
wildlife
wildlife trade
tortoise
theft
animal abuse
Tainan City

