Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunity and Challenges, and Forecast 2023-2031

ADC Market Set for Promising Growth Forecast to Reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2027

How Big is the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4,053.7 million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 14,484.2 million Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 25.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Report Ocean revealed that the Global ADC market was worth USD 4,053.7 million in 2021. The market is further anticipated to reach USD 14,484.2 million in 2027 with a significant CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Seagen, Inc. (Seattle Genetics Inc.), Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Genentech Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Cleavable Linker

Non-cleavable Linker

By Application

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Lymphoma

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Others

By End Users

Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

The Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

