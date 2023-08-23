Active Optical Cable Market [2023-2031] Research Report by Product Type, Application, Region

The “Global Active Optical Cable Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global active optical cable market size was US$ 2,291.3 million in 2021. The global active optical cable market is forecast to grow to US$ 17,071.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Active Optical Cable corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Active Optical Cable industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global active optical cable market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate due to the growing infrastructural changes. In addition, the advantages of active optical cables over other communication cables will fuel the growth of the market.

Growing demand for faster optical networks by the telecom sector will also fuel the growth of the market. Several telecom companies, including China Telecom, Airtel, Telstra, etc., have started utilizing optical cables for communication. Thus, it will benefit the market over the forecast period.

The fact that active optical cables use higher bandwidth to share a large amount of data that can be transmitted without any interruption will accelerate the growth of the global active optical cable market. On the contrary, the high initial investment required for active optical cables may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Advancements in fiber optic technology and 5G rollout are expected to be opportunistic for industry players during the study period. In addition, the rising demand for improved connectivity is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Competitors in the Market

3M Company

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Finisar Corporation (Ii-Vi Inc.)

Amphenol Corporation

Avago Technologies Limited (Broadcom Inc.)

Fujitsu Limited

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Siemon Company, Molex, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Active Optical Cable industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Active Optical Cable industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Active Optical Cable output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Active Optical Cable output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Active Optical Cable market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Active Optical Cable market.

Market Segmentation

The global active optical cable market segmentation focuses on Technology, Connector, Application, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

InfiniBand

Ethernet

HDMI

DisplayPort

USB

Others

By Connector Type Outlook

QSFP

CXP

CDFP

CFP

SFP

Others

By Application Outlook

Data Center

High-Performance Computing

Personal Computing

Digital Signage

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

