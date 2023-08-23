Clinical Trials Market [2023-2031] Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis

The “Global Clinical Trials Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global clinical trials market size was US$ 39,710.5 million in 2021. The global clinical trials market size is forecast to reach US$ 59570.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Clinical trials are research studies conducted on people with the goal of testing a medical, surgical, or behavioral intervention. Researchers must first determine whether a novel treatment, such as a new drug or diet, or medical equipment (such as a pacemaker), is safe and effective when given to humans. Clinical trials help to compare the effectiveness of a new treatment to a standard one and develop new drugs. Clinical trials can also help develop new ways to diagnose diseases in their early stages, sometimes before the disease’s symptoms manifest themselves in the body. Clinical trials may also use to evaluate the efficacy of approaches aimed at improving the physical state of people with life-threatening diseases or chronic health issues.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing frequencies of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes and the rising demand for clinical trials in developing economies drive the global market.

The rise in biologics needs for orphan and personalized medicines fuels the global market growth.

The lack of skilled personnel to manage the trial project may slow down the overall market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global clinical trials market are:

Clinipace

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance Inc.)

ICON PLC

Novo Nordisk AS

Parexel International

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

PPD Inc.

IQVIA Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi SA

Syneos Health

ClinDatrix Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Clinical Trials industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Clinical Trials industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Clinical Trials output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Clinical Trials output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Clinical Trials market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Clinical Trials market.

Scope of the Report

The global clinical trials market segmentation focuses on Phase, Design, and Region.

Segmentation based on Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Segmentation based on Design

Treatment Studies

Observational Studies

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

