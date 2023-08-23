Data Center Construction Market [2023-2031] Research – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis

The “Global Data Center Construction Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The data center construction market size was US$ 59.9 billion in 2021. The data center construction market size is forecast to reach US$ 163.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.49% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A data center is a location where a company’s IT infrastructure is housed, including computer systems, network systems, servers, and other associated components. The process of physically constructing a data center facility is known as data center construction. It blends data center operational environment requirements with construction standards. Data center construction typically focuses on capacity, disaster tolerance, and efficient design while developing and building a data center.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Data Center Construction corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Data Center Construction industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising utilization of big data analytics, cloud-based systems, and the Internet of Things (IoT) for computing videos, audio, and other data formats fuel the global market growth.

The rising demand for energy-efficient data centers is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of liquid cooling technology and direct-to-chip cooling server racks to control overheating in data centers and vast infrastructural expansions drive the global market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global data center construction market are:

IBM Corporation

GTN Data Center

Turner Construction Co.

DPR Construction Inc.

Fortis Construction

Hensel Phelps Construction Co. Inc.

HITT Contracting Inc.

JE Dunn Construction Group Inc.

MA Mortenson Company Inc.

AECOM Ltd

Gilbane Building Company Inc.

Clune Construction Company LP

Nabholz Corporation

NTT Global Data Centers

CyrusOne Inc.

Cap Ingelec

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Data Center Construction industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Data Center Construction industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Data Center Construction output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Data Center Construction output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Data Center Construction market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Data Center Construction market.

Scope of the Report

The global data center construction market segmentation focuses on Infrastructure, Tire Type, Enterprise Size, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation based on Tire Type

Tier-I and II

Tier-III

Tier-IV

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Small and Medium-scale Enterprise

Large-scale Enterprise

Segmentation based on End-Users

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Other End Users

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

