Die Casting Market [2023-2031] Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast

The “Global Die Casting Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global die casting market size was US$ 61.1 billion in 2021. The global die casting market size is forecast to reach US$ 96.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Die casting is an automated casting method in which a liquid melt flows into a mold at a fast-filling speed (up to 540 km/h) and under high pressure (150 to 1200 bar). Typically, low-melting-point alloys are employed. Because, unlike sand casting, this casting process is particularly well suited to the series and bulk production of components. There are two types of die casting components: hot-chamber dies casting and cold chamber die casting. Prior to the casting process in both manufacturing techniques, the mold is sprayed with a release agent to guarantee that the subsequently cast item may withdraw easily from the mold.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Die Casting corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Die Casting industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include the development of the automotive market, growing penetration of die casting parts in industrial machinery, increasing construction sector, and utilizing aluminum casts in electrical and electronics.

Disturbance in raw material supply, a spike in raw material prices, and environmental restrictions on emissions for the metallurgy industries may slow down the overall market growth.

With the major development of the automotive sector and the rising beginning in supply chain complexness, this factor is forecast to fuel the global market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global die casting market are:

Form Technologies Inc. (Dynacast)

Nemak

Endurance Technologies Limited

Sundaram Clayton Ltd.

Shiloh Industries

Georg Fischer Limited

Koch Enterprises (Gibbs Die Casting Group)

Bocar Group

Engtek Group

Rheinmetall AG

Rockman Industries,

Ryobi Die Casting Ltd.

Linamar Corporation,

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Sandhar Group

Alcoa Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Die Casting industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Die Casting industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Die Casting output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Die Casting output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Die Casting market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Die Casting market.

Scope of the Report

The global die casting market segmentation focuses on Application, Process, Raw Materials, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Other Applications

Segmentation based on Process

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Other Processes

Segmentation based on Raw Materials

Aluminum

Magnesium

Zinc

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

