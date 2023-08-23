Alexa
Taiwan predicts Tropical Storm Saola will form this weekend

Impact on Taiwan not yet clear

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/23 16:49
Tropical Depression TD10 (left) might turn into Tropical Storm Saola during the weekend. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of two tropical depressions currently hanging over the Pacific is likely to turn into Tropical Storm Saola this weekend, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Wednesday (Aug. 23).

Tropical Depression TD10 is unlikely to start moving until next Monday (Aug. 28), when it will gain strength and turn into a tropical storm, per UDN. It is currently positioned east of the Bashi Channel separating the Philippines from Taiwan, but it is still unclear which direction it will move in.

The other depression, TD11, also formed on Wednesday afternoon, but it was much further from Taiwan. According to the CWB, it will begin moving toward Japan this weekend and not impact Taiwan.

In early August, Typhoon Khanun passed by north Taiwan, causing heavy torrential rain, landslides, and rockfalls, particularly in central Taiwan’s mountainous county of Nantou.
