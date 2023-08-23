Ukraine updates: Russia says 3 killed in Belgorod shelling

Authorities in Russia accused Ukraine of firing a drone strike on the Russian Belgorod region, killing three civilians.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moscow officials said a drone attack hit a key building in a business district in the center of the capital. According to media reports, it marked the sixth straight night of drone attacks in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has said the Russia targeted ports in the southern Odesa region and the Danube River area.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 23:

Belgorod governor says 3 killed in shelling

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the southern Russian region of Belgorod, said three civilians were killed after Ukraine launched a drone attack.

The drones targeted a sanatorium in the village of Lavy which is close to the border with Ukraine, the governor added in a Telegram post.

"Ukrainian forces used a drone to drop an explosive device when people were on the street."

Netherlands to send Ukraine equipment for remote demining

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a thousand chargers for the remote diffusing of mines, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on a visit to Kyiv.

The decision comes as Russian mines along the frontlines continue to impede Ukraine's counteroffensive and its efforts to seize back territories occupied by Russia.

"There is a decision to provide about a thousand portable chargers for remote demining that can make passageways in engineered barriers," Ollongren was quoted as saying on the Ukrainian Defense Ministry website during a meeting with Ukrainian

minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had said that assisting Ukraine in crossing a massive land mine belt can become a joint effort by Germany and other partners.

US says does not support air strikes in Russia

Following days of air strikes inside Russia, a US State Department spokesperson said that Washignton does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia.

He said that it is Ukraine's choice how it wants to respond to the Russian invasion, adding that Russia could end the war anytime by withdrawing from Ukraine.

Since May this year, drone attacks have not remained limited to war frontlines and have increasingly penetrated well inside Russia.

The US, a major supplier of weapons and defense technology to Ukraine, has maintained that it does not support attacks inside Russia.

Russia says Ukrainian drone hit a business complex in Moscow

Russian officials said that in the early hours of Wednesday Ukraine launched a drone attack targeting Moscow which damaged a building in a central business district.

The attack marks the sixth consecutive night of aerial attacks on Russia's capital region.

One of the drones hit a prestigious business complex that has already been targeted twice before, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. No casualties reported.

Two more buildings were damaged and their windows broke during the attack. "Several windows were smashed in two adjacent five-storey buildings," Sobyanin said.

Three drones were shot down by the air defense systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that one of them was electronically jammed which hit the building.

The attack comes just hours after Ukraine said Russian artillery hit two villages near the eastern Ukraine city of Lyman killing three people.

Flights at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports were briefly disrupted, according to TASS state news agency.

Ukraine rarely claims drone strikes on Russian territories.

mfa/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)