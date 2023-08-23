Digital Agriculture Market Major Developments and Competition Landscape by 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Digital Agriculture Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2031.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global digital agriculture market was worth USD 10.7 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028), earning revenues of around USD 31.8 billion by the end of 2028.

How Big is the Digital Agriculture Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.7 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 31.8 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 16.8% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global Digital Agriculture Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Digital Agriculture Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Agrellus, Inc., Agri Marketplace, Agrofy, Agrostar, COFCO International, Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt. Ltd., DeHaat, Eden Farm, Farmcrowdy, Kaset Thai Hitech Co., Ltd., Ninjacart Platform (63Ideas Infolabs Pvt. Ltd.), Tanihub, WayCool Foods and Products Pvt Ltd.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Hardware

Displays

Drone/UAVs

GPS/GNSS Devices

Guidance and Steering Systems

Irrigation Controllers

Others

Software

Services

By Application

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking

Drone Analytics

Financial Management

Farm Inventory Management

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

