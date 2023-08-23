India Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2031.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that India Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market was worth USD 1.69 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28%, earning revenues of around USD 9.28 billion by the end of 2028.

How Big is the India Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.69 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 9.28 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 28% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global India Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

India AR and VR Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28% until 2028

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Merxius Software Private Limited, Sony India Pvt Ltd, Imaginate Software Labs Pvt Ltd, Samsung India Electronics, Tata Elxsi Limited, SmartVizx Private Limited, Northern Mind Tech LLP, Microsoft Corporation, Google India Pvt Ltd, and other prominent players

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product

Head Mounted Display

Handheld Applications

Smart Glass

Head-up Display

AR Software

By Organization Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application

Enterprise

Consumer

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Defense

Others

