Catheter Market Regional Demand, Industry Scope, Timelines And Challenges Forecast 2023 To 2031

Global Catheter Market Growing at a Breakneck Speed: Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% in the Forecast Period

How Big is the Catheter Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 19.1 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 34.2 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 8.8% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Report Ocean, revealed that the global catheter market was worth USD 19.1 billion in 2020. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, earning revenue of around USD 34.2 billion by the end of 2027.

Who are the Key Players Operating in Catheter Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast Group, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Merit Medical, Systems, Inc., Smith Medical Inc., and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Type

Cardiovascular Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

PTCA Balloon Catheters

IVUS Catheters

PTA Balloon Catheters

Urology Catheters

Hemodialysis Catheters

Peritoneal Catheters

Foley Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Peripheral Catheters

Midline Peripheral Catheters

Central Venous Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Wound/Surgical Catheters

Oximetry Catheters

Thermodilution Catheters

IUI Catheters

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Online Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

