Salmon Market Beyond 2023-2031: Market Trends, Share, and Growth Analysis

Charting the Course of Growth

Embarking on a Flavorful Journey: Market Valuations and Beyond

In 2021, the global salmon market garnered a substantial market value of USD 20,880.5 million, poised to ascend to a zenith of USD 27,344.0 million by 2027. The market’s compass points to an anticipated CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027, painting a picture of steady growth. Notably, the year 2021 saw approximately 3,282.72 kilo tons of salmon making its way to consumers’ plates.

Beneath the Surface: Salmon’s Identity

Unveiling Salmon’s Essence: A Glimpse into the Family

Salmon, a nomenclature embraced by the Salmonidae family’s ray-finned fish species, serves as the cornerstone of the market. The market’s forward trajectory is steered by the prevalence of chronic conditions, the e-commerce sector’s global penetration, and heightened consumer awareness of salmon’s health benefits, interweaving factors that propel market growth.

Rise and Restriction: Opposing Forces

Balancing Act: Health Benefits Versus Depletion

While propelling factors catapult the industry forward, challenges cast their shadow. The depletion of sea species stands as a looming concern, casting a cloud over market expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic compounded the predicament as fishing activities shuttered, leading to a reduced salmon supply across global markets.

Pioneers of Growth: Influential Factors

Growth Springs Forth: Consumer Health Awareness

Salmon emerges as a health trove, adorned with Omega-3 fatty acids, protein abundance, Vitamin B richness, and a repertoire of benefits. Encompassing heart health, inflammation control, and brain protection, salmon’s virtues kindle consumer interest, driving adoption and consequently fostering market growth.

Unveiling Market Segments

Market Mosaic: Delving into Key Segments

The global salmon market unfolds into a tapestry of diversity through segmentation into species, fish type, product type, and distribution channels.

Species Saga: A Spectrum of Choices

Species classification introduces the realms of Atlantic, Pink, Chum/Dog, Coho, Sockeye, and more. The Atlantic segment takes the spotlight, poised for the highest growth rate of 4.6%, driven by its nutritional richness and consumer demand. Coho follows suit, setting its sights on a market size surpassing USD 1,000 million by 2025.

Fish Tale: Farmed versus Wild

Fish type dichotomy presents the realms of Farmed and Wild, where the Farmed segment charts a resolute course with a projected CAGR of 4.8%. This trajectory is upheld by surging aquaculture activities worldwide, catering to the escalating demand for salmon.

Product Pallet: From Fresh to Canned

Product types, including Frozen, Fresh, Canned, and others, unravel their dynamics. The Fresh segment eyes a revenue milestone of approximately USD 3,000 million by 2024, bolstered by nutrient richness. Meanwhile, the Canned segment embraces a revenue opportunity of USD 4,700 million between 2021 and 2027, driven by convenience and ease of storage.

Channel Chronicles: Retail to HoReCa

Distribution channels weave a narrative through Retail, E-Commerce, Brick & Mortar Stores, HoReCa & Wholesale, Processed Food Industry, and Other Institutional Customers. The Retail segment emerges as a growth frontrunner with a projected CAGR of 4.8%, aligning with the surge in retail stores catering to fish products. Meanwhile, the Processed Food Industry segment aspires to surpass a market size of USD 260 million during the period from 2021 to 2027.

Unveiling Geographical Terrain

Navigating Regions: Insights from Across the Globe

The global salmon market’s geographic map is charted across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America, each region crafting its narrative.

Europe’s Dominance: Norway’s Impact

Europe claims the throne with a market share exceeding 45% in 2021, anchored by salmon powerhouses like Norway. Tridge reports Norway’s global export value share at a staggering 20.66% in 2020. The continent’s salmon export prowess also extends to the UK, Sweden, Iceland, Netherlands, and Greece.

Asia’s Surge: A Journey of Import

The Asia Pacific region sets its sail towards the fastest growth rate of about 6%, spurred by countries like Japan, China, South Korea, and Thailand, prominent importers. In 2019, these nations collectively imported salmon worth millions, exemplifying the region’s growth prospects.

Confluence of Leaders: Competitive Landscape

Key Players’ Symphony: Charting Market Dynamics

Leading the market’s symphony are influential players like Cermaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA, and more. These visionaries orchestrate collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to solidify their market presence. Noteworthy is Benchmark Animal Health and Cermaq’s funding for Tenacibaculum vaccine research, signifying industry commitment.

Illuminating Insights

A Holistic Gaze: Salmon Market Report

The global salmon market report encapsulates insights spanning market penetration, development, diversification, and competitive analysis. It delves into product innovation, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks steering the industry.

A Quest for Clarity

Key Questions Unveiled: The Salmon Market Report

The report serves as a compass, answering pivotal queries shaping the industry. From market size projections and COVID-19’s impact to technology trends, market share, and strategic pathways, it equips stakeholders to navigate the dynamic global salmon market with confidence.

