Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Charting Progress: 2031 Market Growth and Forecast

Unveiling Dynamics: From Valuations to Projections

Unraveling Market Marvels: A Glimpse at the Figures

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market, in 2021, commanded a substantial market value of USD 26.96 billion, with aspirations to ascend to USD 49.76 billion by 2030. Envisioned as a journey of growth, the market is expected to chart a CAGR of 7.37% throughout the forecast period. This expansion is mirrored in the market volume, with the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt industry reaching 9,160.71 kilo tons in 2021, boasting a growth rate of 6.43% during the projected timeframe.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS330

Cultivating Wellness: The Power of Yogurt

The Yogurt Symphony: A Symphony of Health

Yogurt, a semi-solid fermented milk product nurtured by Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, emerges as a potent ally for human health. The increasing awareness about the benefits of yogurt, particularly as a prebiotic and probiotic, has set the stage for a remarkable surge in demand.

Market Dynamics: Paving the Path of Prosperity

Market Momentum: A Multifaceted Drive

The growth trajectory of the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is propelled by the rising consumption of yogurt, mounting research spotlighting its benefits, and the proliferation of market players. The impetus behind this trajectory is the positive strides taken by companies, marked by research collaborations and strategic agreements. A case in point is Probi AB’s collaboration with Competence Centre on Health Technologies (CCHT) in May 2020, focusing on novel products rooted in probiotics lactobacilli strains.

Countering Challenges: Strides Amidst Hurdles

Balancing Act: Challenges in Incorporation

However, the incorporation of prebiotics and probiotics in various forms presents its own set of challenges. Regulatory constraints further cast a shadow on the growth potential of the market.

Paving the Path: Drivers of Growth

Savoring Yogurt: A Taste of Growing Demand

The growing demand for both flavored and plain yogurt is fueled by the manifold benefits it offers. Supermarkets and hypermarkets have embraced yogurt sales worldwide, with a special focus on children. In the US, statistics from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey reveal that 62% of children aged 4-10 years and 31% of those aged 11-18 years are yogurt consumers. Moreover, the alarmingly high incidence of Type-2 diabetes in India, with 72 million sufferers, has prompted the pursuit of fortified healthy foods like yogurt.

Nutritional Investigation: The Power of Yogurt Unveiled

Research-backed Rewards: A Tapestry of Health Benefits

Yogurt consumption is closely tied to lower body weight, body mass index (BMI), and a reduced risk of obesity among adults. Experts assert that yogurt consumption is associated with enhanced nutrient intake, improved diet quality, and nutrient adequacy in both children and adults. With the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee recommending a decrease in added sugar intake, the market for prebiotic and probiotic yogurt is poised for substantial growth.

Segmenting the Spectrum: An In-depth Look

Market Mosaic: Unraveling Key Segments

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market thrives on segmentation based on type and application.

Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS330

Type Variations: A Flavorful Array

The market is adorned with Plain Yogurt, Flavored Yogurt, Fruited Yogurt, and other variations. In 2021, the Flavored Yogurt segment dominated with over 30% market share.

Application Palette: Targeting Demographics

Applications cater to Children, Adults, and Elderly People. The Adults segment commanded a lion’s share of 66.5% in 2021, reflecting the high consumption of probiotic yogurt among adults.

Navigating Global Territories

Mapping Continents: Insights into Regional Landscape

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market unfurls across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia’s Apex: A Dominant Region

Asia Pacific takes the lead, capturing a substantial 38.6% market share in 2021, driven by revenue of USD 10.40 billion. The region is poised for the fastest growth at 8.02% over the forecast period. Europe, with increasing awareness, is expected to maintain steady growth.

Illuminating Players: Competitive Scene

Market Leaders: An Overview of Competitors

Prominent players shaping the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market landscape include Yakult, Nestle, Chobani, Fage, Greek Gods, Dannon, Pillars, and more. The top eight players collectively command around 80% market share. These entities invest in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to fortify their foothold.

Holistic Insights

An Encompassing Vision: Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Report

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market report offers comprehensive insights spanning market penetration, development, diversification, and competitive dynamics. The report delves into product innovation, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, and pricing and manufacturing cost analyses.

Unraveling Queries

Key Questions Explored: The Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Report

The report stands as a compass, guiding through crucial queries shaping the industry. From market size projections and COVID-19’s impact to technology trends, market share, and strategic pathways, it equips stakeholders with insights to navigate the dynamic global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market with astuteness.

Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS330

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

Request full Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS330

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us