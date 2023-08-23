American Institute in Taiwan branch gets new chief

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Neil Gibson has taken over as the new chief of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Kaohsiung Branch.

Since joining the U.S. Department of State in 2009, he has served at the U.S. Embassy to Japan, the American Institute in Taiwan in Taipei, the U.S. Embassy to the Philippines, and the U.S. Embassy to Iraq, per an AIT press release. He also received two Department of State Superior Honor Awards and the Sinclaire Language Award.

Gibson speaks Mandarin and Japanese and has a master’s degree in international relations from the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

Gibson is replacing former branch chief, Thomas Wong, who began his term in 2022. Meanwhile, Samuel Goffman has assumed the position of deputy branch chief.