India Health Insurance Market Share, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Size, Forecast by 2031

India Health Insurance Market on an Impressive Growth Spree: Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2027

How Big is the India Health Insurance Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 Market Forecast in 2028 Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 10.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Report Ocean, revealed that the India health insurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Health Insurance Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

National Insurance Co. Ltd., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., Bharti AXA General Insurance Co. Ltd., HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd., Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd., The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd., Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd., and other prominent players.

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Plan Type

Medical Insurance

Critical Illness Insurance

Family Floater Health Insurance

Others

By Demographic

Minor

Adults

Senior Citizen

By Provider

Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

Point of Service (POS)

Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)

Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

By Region

North India

South India

West India

East India

