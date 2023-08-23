Alexa
Taiwan President Tsai to visit Eswatini in September

Tsai Ing-wen will be accompanied by secretary-general to the president

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/23 12:19
King Mswati III of Eswatini and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. 

King Mswati III of Eswatini and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is scheduled to lead a delegation to African ally Eswatini in late September, according to the Presidential Office.

Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and other officials will accompany her on the trip.

Tsai traveled to the African nation for the first time in 2018, which was the 50th anniversary of Taiwan-Eswatini diplomatic relations. Her visit emphasized the bilateral friendship and the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

In October 2022, Tsai received King Mswati III of Eswatini and the two held bilateral talks and witnessed the signing of a joint declaration on deepening bilateral cooperation in international participation, trade, and investment.

Taiwan and Eswatini have cooperated extensively in both the public and private sectors and have seen results in agriculture, investment, medicine, trade, and public health, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Eswatini has also been a vocal supporter of Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Organization. Esawatini has said that Taiwan’s participation can help strengthen global health security, as demonstrated by its response to the COVID pandemic.
Eswatini
diplomatic ally
Taiwan president
Tsai Ing-wen

