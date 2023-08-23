New Taipei woman sentenced to 16 years for suffocating son

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman surnamed Hsu (許) was handed a sentence of 16 years and five months on Tuesday (Aug. 22) for smothering her 6-year-old son to death with a pillow in 2022.

The case is still subject to appeal, though it is the first to be tried in New Taipei City under the recently enacted "Citizen Judges Act" intended to create fairness and transparency in the justice system through a tribunal consisting of six randomly selected citizens with three court appointed judges. Cases reviewed in this manner are limited to those with intent to murder and with sentences of 10 years or more.

In this particular case, the defense argued that the woman suffered from severe depression and even attempted suicide before surrendering herself to authorities and should be given a lighter sentence. The prosecution alleged she killed her son to take revenge against her ex-husband, and asked for a sentence of 17 to 20 years, per PTS.

Though the case was tried by "citizen judges," some concerns remain with respect to fairness and equal protection under the law, according to Legal Aid Foundation Chief Executive Director Chou Han-wei (周漢威). "The only thing the defendant can rely upon is a public defender. Does the public defender have enough resources? Is the court willing to investigate all the evidence?"

Chou believes new citizen judge proceedings may only be implemented to expedite the judicial process, with the trial process moving too quickly. He believes that such phenomena require more observation and oversight.

During the trial, Hsu said she feared leaving her son in her ex-husband’s care if she died from suicide. She also said the murder was not due to negative feelings toward her ex-husband.

A citizen judge asked Hsu if she thought of any other options besides killing the child. Hsu said no. And when asked whether she had sought any help from social resources, the woman did not give a clear response.

"After divorce, you still have to be the parent of your child. While you can't be husband and wife anymore, you still have joint duties to be a parent and have to think about what is best for the child," said Children's Welfare League Foundation CEO Pai Li-fang (白麗芳).

Social welfare groups remind parents that their children should be considered "individuals" and that parents have no right to take their children's lives because of marital problems, economic issues, or their own suicidal thoughts. Parents with such thoughts should immediately seek assistance from social welfare resources.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's 24-hour emergency hotline at 0932-594-578.