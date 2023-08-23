The New Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 Monitor Redefines Visual Excellence with its QD OLED Panel, Among Other Features.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 August 2023 - Your most immersive and luxurious gaming experience has arrived.



Philips Evnia 49M2C8900

On 23rd August 2023, the new sub-gaming brand of Philips, Evnia, will announce the release of the newest addition to their premium 8000 monitor series: The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900. Designed for gamers searching for a state-of-the-art and immersive product that can perform for work or play, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 showcases versatility with features like the large 32:9 SuperWide (48.9") screen and its complete USB-C connection with 90W power delivery support.



However, this hardly scratches the surface of the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900's spec profile. Evnia, with the mission to introduce a gaming brand meant for everyone, has fully packed the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 with specs that are suited for all types of gameplay; such as a QD OLED display for pristine visuals, a 240Hz refresh rate for fast and clear gaming, Vesa ClearMR 13000 certification for assured blur-free gaming, DTS Sound with 30W output for exceptional and immersive audio, and the exclusive Ambiglow feature to add to the all-around alluring experience.



Immersive Gaming Redefined.

One of the key selling points of the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 is the immersive experience it gives to its users. Thanks to features such as the monitor's 1800R curved frame and Ambiglow feature; as well as new additions like DTS Sound, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 intends to tickle and invite all the user's senses.



DTS Sound with 30W output is a new feature for the Evnia 8000 series lineup. It is designed to add to Philips Evnia 49M2C8900's immersive experience with incredible sound to accompany any type of game.



Therefore, with all these hypnotic features at play, it is easy to see how this monitor was designed to aid gaming enthusiasts in fully feeling and owning their gaming experience.



State-Of-The-Art Picture Quality and Blur-Free Gaming

In addition to immersion, another key aspect of the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 is its visual power: It is designed to give users a luxurious viewing experience.



With features like QD OLED, DQHD (5210x1440) resolution, True 10-bit color gamut, and 450nits peak brightness, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 is sure to deliver crystal-clear and premium picture quality.



Not to mention, the visual potency of the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 is certified. Along with the features mentioned above that make this monitor's imagery shine, it also has features like the DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification for tested premium visual quality and Vesa ClearMR 13000 certification for assessed and assured blur-free gaming.



All these features amount to a premium gaming experience that is suited for anyone; from professional gamers to novice ones who enjoy a high-quality picture experience.



Award-winning and Designed for Everyday Use

Apart from its imagery, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 is an award-winning model due to its modern design. Both awards, the Red Dot Award 2023 and iF Design Award 2023, attribute the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900's technical quality and immersive gaming performance to its winning results.



Piggybacking off of the technical quality of the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900, additional features like the MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, VESA Mount, Compact Ergo Base, and LowBlue mode are added to this monitor's arsenal for everyday use. Therefore, by redefining what a gaming monitor is through these everyday features, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 showcases versatility and is designed to be a fashionable (and useful) home office monitor as much as it is for high-quality gaming.



Prices and Availability for the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900

All in all, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 gaming monitor is an ideal option for gamers and/or aspiring hobbyists who favor pristine imagery, premium technical quality, and a state-of-the-art immersive experience.



The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 monitor will be available starting November 2023 and product availability may vary by country.



For additional information on Philips Evnia models:

https://www.evnia.philips



