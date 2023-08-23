Tyrone Taylor delivers a go-ahead RBI single in 5-run 6th as Brewers beat Twins 7-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a go-ahead RBI single and highlighted a five-run sixth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3 on Tuesday night in an interleague matchup of division leaders.

Willy Adames of NL Central-leading Milwaukee and Christian Vázquez of AL Central-best Minnesota hit two-run homers.

The Brewers rallied against reliever Dylan Floro (4-6) after getting held in check by starter Bailey Ober, who left after throwing 78 pitches.

Ober retired the last eight men he faced before departing with a 3-2 lead at the end of five innings. Floro allowed hits to six of the first seven batters he faced, with five of them scoring.

William Contreras and Carlos Santana started the rally with consecutive singles. After Floro struck out Adames, Mark Canha singled home Contreras and advanced to second on right fielder Matt Wallner’s errant throw to third.

Taylor then produced a bloop hit to right that brought home Santana with the go-ahead run. Taylor has gone 8 for 16 over his last five games to improve his batting average from .178 to .216.

With the Twins’ infield playing in, Brice Turang hit a liner off shortstop Carlos Correa’s glove for an RBI single. Brian Anderson drove in two more runs with a single up the middle.

The Brewers benefited from soft contact during that rally. Anderson’s two-run single had an exit velocity of just 80.6 mph, while the Turang and Taylor singles had exit velocities below 65 mph.

Milwaukee's Bryse Wilson (5-0), Hoby Milner and Trevor Megill combined for four innings of shutout relief. Wilson struck out three and didn't allow a base runner in two innings.

The Brewers had taken the lead on Adames’ 20th homer of the season – a two-out shot to left in the first inning. Vázquez answered with a two-run, two-out homer in the second.

Minnesota took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Kyle Farmer’s one-out single scored Jordan Luplow, who had reached on a leadoff double.

Brewers starter Wade Miley struck out four and allowed three runs, five hits and one walk in five innings. Ober struck out three and gave up two runs, two hits and three walks in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Oliver Ortega was removed from the game with an apparent injury in the seventh inning.

Brewers: OF Sal Frelick was scratched from the starting lineup due to right hamstring soreness. ... LHP Aaron Ashby (labrum) and OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) were back in Milwaukee on Tuesday as both players attempt to return before the end of the season. Ashby hasn’t pitched all year as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery, while Mitchell hasn’t played since April 18. Mitchell says he hopes to have a rehabilitation assignment the last week of the Triple-A season. Manager Craig Counsell said the Brewers are targeting an early September rehabilitation assignment for Ashby. ... DH Jesse Winker (back) was sent to Nashville to begin a rehabilitation assignment. Winker has been on the injured list since July 26.

UP NEXT

RHP Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.13 ERA) starts for the Twins and RHP Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.43) pitches for the Brewers as this two-game series concludes Wednesday afternoon.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB