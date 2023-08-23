Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese naval ships, 6 aircraft

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military vessels and six aircraft around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 22) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 23).

Of the six People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter entered the southeast corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 279 military aircraft and 156 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.