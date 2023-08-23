New Taipei reveals testing results following fatal brain-eating amoeba case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — No traces of a rare brain-eating amoeba were found at a New Taipei aquatic facility where a woman visited and died from the organism-caused infection, health authorities said on Tuesday (Aug. 22).

A woman in northern Taiwan visited an unspecified indoor recreational facility in New Taipei in July and died within a week. This prompted rigorous testing and temporary suspension of the business while an investigation was carried out.

A total of 56 samples were taken from ten locations at the venue and its surrounding areas. Among them, 55 came back negative, but one from a body of standing water in the building’s basement tested positive for brain-eating amoeba, said a spokesperson from the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control.

An assessment by a team of experts determined the stagnant water was in no way connected to the source of water at the facility, hence no exposure risk. The positive sample likely came from the natural environment because sampling was conducted during a downpour, CNA quoted Lin Yung-ching (林詠青), a CDC medical officer, as saying.

While officials could not establish a direct link between the facility and the source of infection, the business was asked to carry out at least four tests a day of the pools’ chlorine levels to ensure a level of 1-3 mg/L is maintained, said the CDC.

Closed on Aug. 9, the facility will not resume operations until it passes inspections, said the Department of Health of New Taipei. The 642 people asked to monitor their health after visiting the facility have not reported any symptoms of brain infections.

The amoeba lives in freshwater such as lakes and rivers, geothermal water, poorly-maintained swimming pools, tap water, and soil. People are advised to keep their heads above water to avoid pathogens entering their nostrils and should seek medical help immediately if they exhibit fever, headache, or nausea after engaging in aquatic activities or visiting a hot spring.