MRI on Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin's toe injury showed no major damage, an AP source says

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin had an MRI on a toe injury that showed no major damage, a person with knowledge of the tests said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team is not yet required to provide injury updates at this stage of the preseason.

X-rays taken Monday night on McLaurin were also negative. The combination of those results makes the Commanders optimistic about McLaurin playing in the season opener Sept. 10 against Arizona.

Washington's top wideout left the preseason game against Baltimore late in the first half with an injury to a toe on his right foot, after Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch landed on it.

McLaurin was injured making his third and final catch of the game. He immediately left and did not return to the sideline for the remainder of a 29-28 victory that ended the Ravens' NFL-record preseason winning streak at 24.

But that result in exhibition play mattered far less for the Commanders than the status of McLaurin, who is expected to be new starting quarterback Sam Howell's top pass-catcher.

Howell when he made his debut in the 2022 finale became the 10th different quarterback McLaurin has played with since entering the league in 2019. Despite that, he has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past three seasons.

A third-round pick out of Ohio State three years ago, McLaurin is in the midst of a $71 million contract with $53 million guaranteed that was signed last summer.

