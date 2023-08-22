Agricultural Biotechnology Market Challenging environment and Forecast 2023-2032

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Upcoming Trends & Business Opportunities

The Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Was Valued at USD 111 billion In 2022 and Is Expected To Reach USD 232 Billion by 2032, This Market Is Estimated To Register a CAGR Of 7.86%.

The Agricultural Biotechnology Market report provides a detailed analysis of current market trends to assess how these may impact the growth of the market. Additionally, the Agricultural Biotechnology Market encompasses an in-depth analysis of the global and regional markets along with a country-level market size breakdown to identify opportunities, challenges and better understand the market posture.

Top Agricultural Biotechnology Market Segments

By Organism Type

Plants

Animals

Microbes

By Application

Vaccine Development

Transgenic Crops & Animals

Antibiotic Development

Nutritional Supplements

Flower Culturing

Biofuels

Other Applications

Top Agricultural Biotechnology Market Companies

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Benson Hill Inc.

Certis USA LLC

Corteva, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evogene Ltd.

Isagro SPA

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Performance Plants Inc.

Syngenta AG

Vilmorin & Cie S.A

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

Other Key Players

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Regional Analysis

-North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

-South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

-Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

-Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Global Food Demand: The world’s growing population necessitates higher agricultural productivity, and biotechnology can help achieve this by enhancing crop yields and quality.

The world’s growing population necessitates higher agricultural productivity, and biotechnology can help achieve this by enhancing crop yields and quality. Climate Change Challenges: Biotechnology offers solutions for crops that are more resilient to extreme weather conditions, helping agriculture adapt to climate change.

Biotechnology offers solutions for crops that are more resilient to extreme weather conditions, helping agriculture adapt to climate change. Pest and Disease Resistance: Genetically modified crops can resist pests and diseases, reducing the need for chemical pesticides and ensuring better crop health.

Genetically modified crops can resist pests and diseases, reducing the need for chemical pesticides and ensuring better crop health. Improved Crop Varieties: Biotechnology enables the development of new crop varieties with desirable traits such as drought tolerance, nutritional content, and longer shelf life.

Restraints

Regulatory Hurdles: Strict regulations and public concerns regarding the safety of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) can slow down the adoption of biotech solutions.

Strict regulations and public concerns regarding the safety of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) can slow down the adoption of biotech solutions. Ethical Concerns: Ethical debates around the genetic modification of organisms, including concerns about unintended consequences and environmental impacts, can hinder progress.

Ethical debates around the genetic modification of organisms, including concerns about unintended consequences and environmental impacts, can hinder progress. Resistance to GMOs: Consumer and market resistance to GMO products can limit market growth, particularly in certain regions.

Consumer and market resistance to GMO products can limit market growth, particularly in certain regions. High R&D Costs: Developing biotech solutions for agriculture can be expensive, which can be a barrier for smaller companies and farmers.

Opportunities

Precision Agriculture: Biotechnology can enable precision agriculture techniques, allowing farmers to optimize resource use and increase productivity.

Biotechnology can enable precision agriculture techniques, allowing farmers to optimize resource use and increase productivity. Emerging Markets: Expanding into emerging markets with growing populations provides significant opportunities for biotech agriculture.

Expanding into emerging markets with growing populations provides significant opportunities for biotech agriculture. Biofuels and Renewable Resources: Biotechnology can be used to develop crops for biofuels and other renewable resources, tapping into the green energy sector.

Biotechnology can be used to develop crops for biofuels and other renewable resources, tapping into the green energy sector. CRISPR-Cas9 Technology: Advances in gene-editing technology like CRISPR-Cas9 offer new possibilities for creating genetically modified crops with greater precision and speed.

What is included in the Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report Access?

• This report provides quantitative analysis of Agricultural Biotechnology market segments, recent trends, estimates, and market analysis dynamics from 2023 to 2032 to identify the market leaders & market opportunities.

• Market studies are offered with information on the main drivers, constraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis underscores the potential of buyers and suppliers to empower stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and to strengthen their supplier-buyer networks.

• In-depth analysis of market segmentation Agricultural Biotechnology helps to identify dominant market opportunities.

• The top countries of each region are shown based on their global market share of sales.

• The positioning of market participants facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the current position of market participants.

• The report provides an analysis of regional and global Agricultural Biotechnology market trends, key players, market segments, application areas and market development strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1. summary

2. Agricultural Biotechnology Market Characteristics

3. Agricultural Biotechnology Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural Biotechnology

5. Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size and Growth

6. Agricultural Biotechnology Market segmentation

7. Agricultural Biotechnology Regional and National Market Analysis

8. Agricultural Biotechnology Market Competition and Company Profiles

9. Major Mergers and Acquisitions in the Agricultural Biotechnology Market

10. Agricultural Biotechnology Future Prospects of Market and Potential Analysis

11. Appendix

