Edge Computing Market 2023 : Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Edge Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the edge computing market was worth USD 35.8 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.40%, earning revenue of around USD 123.8 billion by the end of 2028.

How Big is the Edge Computing Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 35.8 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 123.8 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 19.40% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ClearBlade, Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, General Electric Company, FogHorn Systems, ADLINK Technology Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., EdgeIQ, Juniper Networks Inc., Altran Group, Dell Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Digi International Inc., Sierra Wireless, Belden Inc., Moxa Inc., Atos SE, and other prominent players.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Edge Computing Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Intelligent Virtual assistants Smart Cities

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Remote Monitoring

Content Delivery

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Others (autonomous vehicles, drones, and gaming)

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Retail and eCommerce Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Telecommunications

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

