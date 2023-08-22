Cloud Computing Market 2023 : Production Capacity, Restring Drivers and Landscape Outlook 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Cloud Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global cloud computing market was worth USD 390 billion in the year 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11%, earning revenues of around USD 852 billion by the end of 2028.

How Big is the Cloud Computing Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 390 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 852 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of around 11% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global Cloud Computing Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Cloud Computing Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Google, Adobe Inc., Workday, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., SAP SE, Amazon Inc., Salesforce Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Databricks, Uptake Technologies Inc., Vlocity Inc., DigitalOcean, Inc., Box, Inc., Okta, Inc., Penguin Computing, Sabalcore Computing, Univa Corporation, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a service (SaaS)

By Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications

IT And ITES

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy And Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

