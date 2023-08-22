Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Overview, Future Demand, Industry Growth, Dynamic Innovations and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market reached USD 1,741.85 million in 2021. The global portable power station market is further expected to reach USD 3075.80 million by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2028 (forecast period).

How Big is the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,741.85 million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 3075.80 million Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 8.6% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp, Panduit, CommScope Inc. (iTRACS Corporation Inc), RF Code, SolarWinds, Nlyte Software Inc, Stulz GmbH, Rackwise, FNT GmbH, Johnson Controls International PLC, ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation PLC, Siemens AG, Modius, Sunbird Software, Delta Electronics, Raritan, Inc, Stulz GmbH, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Solution

Services

By Application

Asset Management

Deployment Mode Planning

Power Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

Business Intelligence And Analytics

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

OnPremises

By Data Center Type

Enterprise Data Center

Managed Data Center

Colocation Data Center

Cloud and Edge Data Center

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Government

IT And Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

