India AI In Agriculture Market Size 2023 : Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2031

The India AI in agriculture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the India AI in agriculture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

How Big is the India AI In Agriculture Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 Market Forecast in 2028 Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 24% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global India AI In Agriculture Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India AI In Agriculture Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

IBM Corporation, Intello Labs, John Deere India Private Ltd, Intel Corp, CropIn Technology Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, Gobasco, SatSure Analytics India Pvt. Ltd., Aibono, Fasal, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Technology

Machine Learning

Predictive Analytics

Computer Vision

By Offering

Hardware

Software

AI-As-A-Service

By Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Others

By Region

Northern India

Southern India

Eastern India

Western India

