Smart Home Appliances Market, Share, Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Top Players, and Forecasts to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled "Smart Home Appliances Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032."

Report Ocean, revealed that the global smart home appliances market was worth USD 31.8 billion in the year 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.1%, earning revenue of around USD 73.1 billion by the end of 2028.

How Big is the Smart Home Appliances Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 31.8 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 73.1 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 12.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global Smart Home Appliances Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Smart Home Appliances Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

AB Electrolux, Breville Group Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., BSH Home Appliances Corporation, General Electric Company, BSH Hausgerte GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apple Inc., and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product Type

Smart Washing Machines

Smart TVs

Smart Air Purifiers

Smart Refrigerators

Others

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

ZigBee

Others (Cellular Technology, Z Wave, Insteon, HomeRF, and EnOcean)

By Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company Owned Websites

Offline

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Factory Outlets

Other Retail Based Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle-East and Africa

