Ukraine updates: Some attacks on Russia are from inside — UK

Russia has in recent months repeatedly accused Ukraine of launching attacks inside its territory, including on the Moscow region. Kyiv, which mostly refrains from commenting on the accusations, launched its counteroffensive campaign earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Tuesday that it shot down Ukrainian drones over Moscow.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, August 22:

Zelenskyy holds 'fruitful' meeting with Serbian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as "open, honest and fruitful."

Zelenskyy is visiting Greece, where the meeting with Vucic was scheduled to take place.

"Good conversation on respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging platform, in a post including a photo of himself shaking hands with Vucic.

He also said the two leaders discussed "our nations’ shared future in the common European home" and "developing our relations, that is in our mutual interest."

Moscow says it destroyed Ukraine military boat in Black Sea

Russia said on Tuesday it had destroyed a Ukrainian military "reconnaissance boat" near Russian gas infrastructure in the Black Sea.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the boat was destroyed by a Sukhoi Su-30sm jet from its Black Sea Fleet in "the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea.

The ministry gave no details about the kind of boat or the exact time and date of the incident.

Both sides have escalated their attacks in the Black Sea since Russia's July withdrawal from the United Nations-brokered deal which had allowed Ukraine to safely export its grain through the shipping hub during the war.

Russia says two Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow

Russia has accused Kyiv of flying two Ukrainian drones over the Moscow region, saying it shot them down with no casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry added on Tuesday that two more Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine were also shot down.

"Two drones were detected and destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Moscow region," the ministry said. The Bryansk drones were also brought down using jamming systems, with no casualties reported.

Air space over Moscow was briefly closed, with three airports in the capital suspending flights, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Ukraine made no comment on the drone attack. The country rarely acknowledges drone strikes on Russian territories or areas controlled by Russia.

A Reuters reporter in the town of Krasnogorsk in the Moscow region reported seeing minor damage to tiling on a high-rise residential building. He also saw shattered glass exterior window panes in a few of the building's apartments.

UK suggests attacks on Russia launched from inside the country

The British Ministry of Defence has suggested that some uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on Russian military targets are being launched from inside Russian territory.

In its daily update on the war on Tuesday, the UK referred to a particular attack on August 19 last week, targeting a medium bomber of Russia's Long Range Aviation (LRA) at Soltsky-2 Airbase. The attack took place in Novgorod Oblast, which lies some 650 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

"This is at least the third successful attack on LRA airfields, again raising questions about Russia’s ability to protect strategic locations deep inside the country," the ministry said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

It added that if Russia's claims about the attack are true, it would "add weight to the assessment" that some of the UAV attacks on Russia are being launched from inside the country.

"Copter UAVs are unlikely to have the range to reach Soltsky-2 from outside Russia," the ministry added.

