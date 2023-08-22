Chatbot Market Share 2023 Comprehensive Insights, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Chatbot Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the chatbot market was worth USD 3.4 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.40%, earning revenues of around USD 15 billion by 2022.

How Big is the Chatbot Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 Market Forecast in 2028 Growth rate (2021 to 2028) Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global Chatbot Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Chatbot Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Aivo, Botscrew, Cleverbot, MobileMonkey, IBM Corporation, LiveChatInc., eGain Corporation, Dialogflow, Nuance Communications, Artificial Solutions Holding ASH AB, Creative Virtual Ltd., Avaamo Inc., Kore.ai Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Limited, SMOOCH.ai, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Botsify Inc., Next IT Corp., Creative Virtual Ltd., and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Share & Forecast, by Segment

By Type

Rule Based

AI Based

By Chanel Integration

Websites

Contact Centers

Social Media

Mobile Applications

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application

Customer Service

Personal Assistant

Branding and Advertisement

Customer Engagement and Retention

Data Privacy and Compliance

Employee Engagement and On Boarding

Payment Processing

Others

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Information Technology and Telecom

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

