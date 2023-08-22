Service Robotics Market Share, Size, Financial Summaries Analysis from 2023 to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Service Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean revealed that the global service robotics market was worth USD 35.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 158 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.2%.

How Big is the Service Robotics Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 35.1 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 158 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 24.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Global Service Robotics Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years Projected to Reach worth USD 158 Billion in 2028

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Service Robotics Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

iRobot, SoftBank Robotics Group, Intuitive Surgical Daifuku, YBERDYNE, DJI, DeLaval, Kongsberg Maritime, Northrop Grumman. Besides these, XAG, AMP Robotics, UVD Robots, Diligent, HARVEST CROO, Starship Technologies, Exyn Technologies other prominent players

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Billion)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Hardware

software

By Environment

Aerial

Ground

Marine

By Type

Professional

Personal and domestic

By Application

Domestic

Medical Field

Defence-Rescue-Security

Entertainment-Education-Personal

Public Relation

Inspection and Maintenance

Others (Logistics, Construction and Demolition, Marine Research and Space Exploration)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

