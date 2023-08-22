Data Center Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

The Global Data Center Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

How Big is the Data Center Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 206.2 billion Market Forecast in 2022 USD 404.9 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2022) CAGR of 10.20% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Report Ocean, revealed that the data center market was worth USD 206.2 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.20%, earning revenue of around USD 404.9 billion by the end of 2022.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Data Center Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, China Telecom, Telehouse/KDDI, Coresite, Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies, China Unicom, Amazon Web Services, 365 Data Centers, CoreSite Realty Corporation, CyrusOne, Inc., Lumen Technologies, Inc., DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., SUPERNAP, QTS Realty Trust, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Corporate Data Centers

Web Hosting Data Centers

By Density

Low

Medium

High

Extreme

By Vertical

Banking and Financial Services

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East and Africa

