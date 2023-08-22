5G Services Market : Overview, Industry Trends, Analysis Key Players, Share, Size and Report 2023 to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “5G Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the 5G services market was worth USD 46.5 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 47.3%, earning revenue of around USD 681.2 billion by the end of 2028.

How Big is the 5G Services Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 46.5 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 681.2 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 47.3% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Who are the Key Players Operating in the 5G Services Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

AT&T, Nokia Corporation, China Mobile, SK Telecom, Verizon, BT Group, Telekom, T-Mobile, China Telecom, Orange S.A, Vodafone, China Unicom, Telstra, KT, Rogers, Bell Canada, Etisalat, STC, LG U+, NTT Docomo

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By End-User

Consumers

Enterprises

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

By Communication Type

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency (URLLC)

Massive Machine-Type Communications (MMTC)

By Application

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Buildings

Connected Vehicles

Connected Healthcare

Connected Retail

Smart Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

