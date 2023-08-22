Conversational AI Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Conversational AI Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.
Report Ocean, revealed that the conversational AI market was worth USD 6.9 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.4%, earning revenue of around USD 29.9 billion by the end of 2028.
How Big is the Conversational AI Market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 6.9 billion
|Market Forecast in 2028
|USD 29.9 billion
|Growth rate (2021 to 2028)
|CAGR of 23.4%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021-2028
What is the scope of the market growth?
Conversational AI Market to Witness a CAGR of 23.4% through 2028
Who are the Key Players Operating in the Conversational AI Market?
Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:
Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Baidu, Oracle, SAP, FIS, Artificial Solutions, Kore.ai, Conversica, Inbenta, Creative Virtual, SoundHound, Avaamo, Haptik, Solvvy, MindMeld, and other prominent players.
Segmentation Overview
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
By Value (USD Million)
Market Share & Forecast
By Component
Solutions
Services
By Type
Chatbots
Intelligent Virtual assistants
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-premise
By Technology
Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)
By Organization Size
Large enterprises
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
By Vertical
Banking Finance Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT and Telecom
Retail and eCommerce
Others
By Mode of Integration
Web-based
App-based
Telephonic
By Region
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
- The readers will obtain knowledge of the forthcoming goods and associated advancements in the industry.
- The study outlines the key strategic actions taken by the major players operating in the market.
