Conversational AI Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Conversational AI Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the conversational AI market was worth USD 6.9 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.4%, earning revenue of around USD 29.9 billion by the end of 2028.

How Big is the Conversational AI Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.9 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 29.9 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 23.4% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Conversational AI Market to Witness a CAGR of 23.4% through 2028

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Conversational AI Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Baidu, Oracle, SAP, FIS, Artificial Solutions, Kore.ai, Conversica, Inbenta, Creative Virtual, SoundHound, Avaamo, Haptik, Solvvy, MindMeld, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type

Chatbots

Intelligent Virtual assistants

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

By Technology

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Banking Finance Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Others

By Mode of Integration

Web-based

App-based

Telephonic

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

