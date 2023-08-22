IoT Security Market 2023 : Future Developments, Key Vendors, Regional Analysis and Industry Scope by 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “IoT Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global IoT security market was worth USD 15 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.40%, earning revenue of around USD 61.6 billion by the end of 2028.

How Big is the IoT Security Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 15 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 61.6 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 12.40% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global IoT Security Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the IoT Security Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Entrust Corp., Google, Kaspersky Lab, IBM Corporation, Palo Alto, Intel Corporation, Mocana, Cisco Systems, Inc., Happiest Minds, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fortinet, Thales Group, Check Point Software Technologies, Allot Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MagicCube, Inc., Forgerock, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Other Security Type

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Application Area

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Energy and Utilities

Connected Logistics

Smart Home and Consumer Electronics

Connected Healthcare

Smart Government and Defense

Smart Retail

Other Application Areas

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

