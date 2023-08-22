Taiwan issues dengue fever alert for travelers from 7 countries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – North Taiwan recorded its first local dengue fever infections over the past week, while the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (Aug. 22) also launched alerts for visitors returning from seven countries.

The number of local infections reached 2,135 on Monday (Aug. 21), Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. While 1,781 of those cases were reported from Tainan City, the northern areas of New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County reported their first local infections over the past week.

A total of 14 counties and cities across Taiwan have now reported local dengue fever infections. According to the CDC, the number of imported cases has also been rising, reaching 116 for the year so far.

Thailand was the leading source of infections, with 37 cases, while Malaysia followed with 19 cases. As a result of the current surge, the CDC said it was cautioning travelers to Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Bolivia to take precautions and increase their alertness to the risks of dengue fever infections.

The past week also recorded a death caused by dengue fever. A woman in her eighties living in Yunlin County and suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure checked into a hospital Aug. 9, and passed away Aug. 15 after being diagnosed with dengue fever.