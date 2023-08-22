Alexa
Taipei MRT Wenhu Line suspended due to thunderstorm affecting signal and power system

A sudden afternoon thunderstorm brings heavy rains and leads to full suspension of Wenhu Line with refunds offered to riders

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/22 17:48
Taipei MRT Wenhu Line temporarily suspends afternoon operations due to heavy rain. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain advisory across much of Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 22).

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a heavy downpour and thunderstorm affected the operations of the Taipei MRT, causing abnormal signal and power transmission affecting the operation of trains on the Wenhu Line (Brown Line), per UDN.

Passengers waiting for trains on Wenhu Line platforms were initially warned that waiting times would increase, but at 3:40 p.m., operations across the entire line were suspended.

Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) soon announced that bus connections along the entire Wenhu Line would be launched, with passengers being issued one-time use bus passes to continue their travel. Those arriving at the station were urged to take buses as an alternative.

Taipei MRT also announced details of a refund plan for affected passengers, who were advised to contact any station within 7 days to apply for a refund or make appropriate corrections to their EasyCard. Further information is available through the Taipei MRT GO app or website.

According to the TRTC, Wenhu Line operations returned to normal around 4:13 p.m.
