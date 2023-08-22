OMNI Tuna Wins Gold Award for Best Vegan Fish in Vegan Food & Living Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach - 22 August 2023 - Food Tech company OmniFoods has endeavoured to bring healthy and sustainable products through innovation, OmniFoods is proud to announce that the OMNI Tuna has been awarded the Gold Award for Best Vegan Fish in the Vegan Food & Living Awards. This recognition further solidifies OMNI's commitment to delivering innovative and delicious plant-based seafood alternatives.





To celebrate this remarkable achievement, OMNI invites diners to indulge in the exquisite flavours of its award-winning OMNI Tuna at select locations. Starting from today, diners can visit Pastan in London, Manchester and Bristol to experience the exclusive OMNI Tuna Menu, featuring mouthwatering dishes such as OMNI Tuna Caesar Salad and OMNI Tuna Mac & Cheese. Each dish showcases the versatility and culinary possibilities of OMNI Tuna, providing a delightful dining experience for both vegans and seafood enthusiasts alike.



For those in the Cwmbran area, The Queen Inn presents an opportunity to savour the tantalising OMNI Tuna Menu, which includes the OMNI T*na & Sweetcorn Mayo Salad and the OMNI T*na Sweetcorn Mayo Wrap. These delectable creations highlight the incredible taste and quality of OMNI Tuna, delivering a satisfying plant-based alternative that leaves a lasting impression on diners.



For more information about OMNI Tuna and to explore the full range of OMNI products, please visit www.omnifoods.co.



About OmniFoods

OmniFoods, the food innovation arm under Green Monday Holdings, is a global leading plant-based food company. The OmniFoods' brand ranges from OMNI Pork, Seafood, Beef & Chicken to OMNI Chef solutions like Appetisers & Entrees, with a goal to make food for all people and all cuisines. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods' products have received various international awards & accolades – OMNI Mince and OMNI Luncheon were awarded a One-star Great Taste Award in 2021, and OMNI Golden Fillet received the Silver Quality Award in the Monde Selection 2022 and voted as the best Vegan fish by PETA UK. OMNI Tuna received the Gold Award for ''Best Vegan Fish'' in UK's No.1 vegan magazine, Vegan Food & Living's Product Awards 2023.

