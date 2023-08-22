Chukwuemeka undergoes knee surgery early in his breakthrough season at Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery on a left knee injury he sustained in the loss to West Ham in the Premier League, the club said Tuesday.

Chelsea didn't put a timeframe on the likely return of the 19-year-old Chukwuemeka, who has just broken into the team a year after joining from Aston Villa.

Chukwuemeka started against Liverpool on the opening weekend and scored a goal — his first for Chelsea — in the first half at West Ham before going off injured in the 45th minute.

