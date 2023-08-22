Alexa
Taiwan July export orders shrink for 11th straight month

July exports totaled US$47.73 billion, representing a 12% year-on-year decline

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/22 16:55
Cargo ships at Kaohsiung port.

Cargo ships at Kaohsiung port. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s export orders for July contracted 12% from a year earlier, representing the 11th consecutive month that orders have declined, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Monday (Aug. 21).

July exports totaled US$47.73 billion (NT$1.52 trillion), which was a 12% year-on-year drop and an 8% increase from June, according to MOEA data. Meanwhile, export orders for the first seven months this year totaled US$316.30 billion, representing a 19.6% decline from a year ago.

Looking at July exports by sector, electronic components saw US$17.71 billion in orders, a 0.4% drop compared to the same month last year. Information and communications exports totaled US$12.73 billion, a 14.9% shrinkage year-on-year.

Base metal exports in July were US$2.07 billion, down 19.4% from a year prior. Optoelectronics totaled US$1.65 billion, a contraction of 4.6% from a year earlier. Electrical machinery product exports were US$1.6 billion, a 16.4% decline year-on-year, while machinery exports were US1.47 billion, a 24.6% drop from a year prior.

Chemical exports came to US$1.48 billion, a 25.4% year-on-year decline, while plastic and rubber exports totaled US$1.58 billion, an 18.7% drop from a year earlier.

In terms of export destinations for July, the U.S. was the biggest market with US$14.29 billion in orders, an 18.6% drop compared to the same month last year. Exports orders to China totaled US$10.68 billion, a 4.2% year-on-year drop.

Exports to ASEAN countries totaled US$8.80 billion, a 33.7% year-on-year increase, while exports to Europe were valued at US$6.57 billion, a 32% year-on-year contraction. Meanwhile, Taiwanese exports to Japan totaled US$2.85 billion, representing a 6.7% decrease from a year earlier.

Looking ahead to August numbers, the MOEA said it expects export orders to come in between US$47 billion and US$49 billion, according to CNA.
