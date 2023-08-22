India Mobile Wallet Market 2022 Analysis, Revenue, Price, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Mobile Wallet Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the India mobile wallet market was worth USD 30.1 billion in 2020. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 46.3%, earning revenue of around USD 429.2 billion by the end of 2027.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR491

How Big is the India Mobile Wallet Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 30.1 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 429.2 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 46.3% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

India Mobile Wallet Market Setting Records: Projected to Grow at a Massive CAGR of 46.3% by 2027

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Mobile Wallet Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

The leading players in the India mobile wallet market are Paytm, Google Pay, BHIM Axis Pay, PhonePe, Mobikwik, Yono (SBI), Citi MasterPass, ICICI Pockets, HDFC PayZapp, Amazon Pay, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Type

Open

Semi-Closed

Closed

By Ownership

Banks

Telecom Operators

Device Manufacturers

Tech Companies

By Technology

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Optical/QR Code

Digital

Text-Based

By Region

North India

South India

West India

East India

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR491