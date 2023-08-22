India Fintech Market Size 2023 Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Regional Outlook 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Fintech Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the India fintech market was worth USD 53.5 billion in 2020. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5%, earning revenue of around USD 147.6 billion by the end of 2027.

How Big is the India Fintech Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 53.5 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 147.6 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 15.5% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

India Fintech Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% by 2027

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Fintech Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Lendingkart Technologies Private Limited, MoneyTap, Instamojo, Razorpay, Paytm, PolicyBazaar, Shiksha Finance, PineLabs, ZestMoney, ePayLater, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Service Propositions

Money Transfer and Payments

Savings and Investments

Digital Lending & Lending Marketplaces

Online Insurance & Insurance Marketplaces

Others (E-Commerce Purchase Financing, etc)

By Application

Banking

Insurance

Securities

By Deployment

On-cloud

On-premise

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

