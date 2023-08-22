Insurtech Market is Taking Hike in Revenue Along With Top Key Players Profile and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Insurtech Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global Insurtech market was worth USD 5.3 billion in 2020. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6%, earning revenue of around USD 10.7 billion by the end of 2027.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR490

How Big is the Insurtech Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.3 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 10.7 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 10.6% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Global Insurtech Market Witnessing a Positive Shift: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2027

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Insurtech Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Zhongan Insurance, Damco Group, Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Company, Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC, Majesco, Shift Technology, Oscar Insurance, Quantemplate, OutSystems, Clover Health Insurance, Moonshot-Internet, Acko General Insurance Limited, ThingCo, Tractable, Halos, Sorcery, Sureify, Insurance Technology Services, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Type

Auto

Business

Health

Home

Specialty

Travel

Others

By Service

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

By Technology

Blockchain

Cloud Computing

IoT

Machine Learning

Robo Advisory

Others

By End-User

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR490