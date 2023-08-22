India Digital Banking Platform Market 2023 : Key Trends, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “India Digital Banking Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean revealed that the India digital banking platform market was worth USD 776.7 million in the year 2021. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%, earning revenue of around USD 1,485.5 million by the end of 2028.

How Big is the India Digital Banking Platform Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 776.7 million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 1,485.5 million Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 9.8% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Who are the Key Players Operating in the India Digital Banking Platform Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

EdgeVerve Finacle, Oracle FLEXCUBE Core Banking, Tata Consultancy Services BaNCS, Wipro Core Banking As-a-Service, SAP Banking, and Financial Services, Temenos T24 Transact, C-Edge Technologies Ltd., NCR Corporation Digital Banking Solutions, Finastra Fusion Core Banking Software, Fiserv Banking Platform, and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Component

Platforms

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Implementation

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Banking Type

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

By Banking Mode

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

