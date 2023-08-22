Pet Wearable Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Trends and Landscape Outlook 2023-2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Pet Wearable Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global pet wearable market was worth USD 1.43 Billion in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 13.6 %, earning revenue of around USD 3.45 Billion by the end of 2027.

How Big is the Pet Wearable Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.43 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 3.45 Billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 13.6 % Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Global Pet Wearable Market Thriving: Projected to touch USD 3.45 Billion by 2027

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Pet Wearable Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Avid Identification Systems, Inc., SCR Engineers LTD., Fitbark, Datamars, Intervet International B.V., Garmin Ltd., Invisible Fence, Loc8tor Ltd., Link My Pet, and Pet Pace LLC and other key manufacturers

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Technology

RFID Devices

GPS

Bluetooth

Others

By Application

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Identification & Tracking

Behavior Monitoring & Control

Fitness Monitoring

By Product

Smart Collars

Smart Cameras

Smart Harnesses

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

