Anti-Money Laundering Tools Market 2023 : Key Product Segments, Application Analysis, and Industry Growth Forecast by 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Anti-Money Laundering Tools Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Anti-Money Laundering Tools Market Eyeing Phenomenal Growth: Projected to reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2030

How Big is the Anti-Money Laundering Tools Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2,133.2 million Market Forecast in 2028 USD 8,844.3 million Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 17.58% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

Report Ocean, revealed that the global anti-money laundering tools market reached USD 2,133.2 million in 2021. The market is further expected to reach USD 8,844.3 million by 2030 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% during 2022-2030 (forecast period).

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Anti-Money Laundering Tools Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

SAS Institute Inc., AML Partners, Experian PLC, Fiserv Inc., Oracle Corporation, BAE SYSTEMS, Eastnets Holding Ltd., LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Truth Technologies, Wolter Kluber N.V., and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2030

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Software

Service

By Solutions

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

SME

Large Organization

By End-Use Industry

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Government Bodies

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

