Smart Building Market 2023 : Business Scenario, Corporate Profiles, Size and Dynamic Innovation by 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Smart Building Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean revealed that the global smart building market was worth USD 88.6 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.20%, with revenues reaching USD 185.4 billion by 2028. The global smart building market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient technologies, along with expanding penetration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, etc.

How Big is the Smart Building Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 88.6 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 185.4 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 11.20% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global Smart Building Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Smart Building Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

ABB Ltd., Softdel, Honeywell International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Avnet Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Johnson Controls Inc, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Verdigris Technologies, BuildingIQ, Mode: Green, ENTOUCH, Wirepath Home Systems LLC, Pointgrab Inc., PTC Inc., and other prominent players

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Component

Solutions

Building Infrastructure Management

Safety and Security Management

Energy Management

Network Management

Integrated Workplace Management System

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Support and Maintenance

By Building Type

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

