Japan Cybersecurity Market Size, Outlook, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Japan Cybersecurity Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean revealed that Japan cybersecurity market was worth USD 6.4 billion in 2021. The market is further anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030, and reach USD 38.9 billion by 2030.

How Big is the Japan Cybersecurity Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 Market Forecast in 2028 USD 38.9 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 22.6% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global Japan Cybersecurity Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Japan Cybersecurity Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Caulis Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Spider AF Ltd., IBM Corporation, LAC Co. Ltd., Cyber Reason Japan Corporation, Cyber Security Cloud, Inc., Internet Initiative Japan, Inc., SCSK Corporation, Sumo Logic, Inc., Digital Arts Inc., Secureworks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Underwriters Laboratories, LLC, Flatt Security, Keychain, Bankguard, GMO JapanSign, Inc. and others.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2030

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Hardware

Software

Advanced Persistent Threat

Threat Intelligence

Security and Information Event Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Network Access Control

Antivirus/Antimalware

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Infrastructure Protection

Data Security

Others

By Deployment Mode

OnPremises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Organization Size

Small and MediumSized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

