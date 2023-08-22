Hybrid Cloud Market 2023 Latest Research, Top Impacting Factors, Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean, a leading market research company, has recently published a report titled “Hybrid Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2032.” The paper offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, share, trends, and growth projections for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

Report Ocean revealed that the global hybrid cloud market was worth USD 60.6 billion in the year 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.40%, earning revenue of around USD 209.8 billion by the end of 2028.

How Big is the Hybrid Cloud Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 60.6 billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 209.8 billion Growth rate (2021 to 2028) CAGR of 19.40% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2028

What is the scope of the market growth?

The Global Hybrid Cloud Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the product's/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Hybrid Cloud Market?

Along with the analyses of the leading players’ profiles, the industry’s competitive environment has also been looked at:

Cisco Systems Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, RightScale Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Panzura Inc., Rackspace US Inc., Vmware Inc., and other prominent players.

Segmentation Overview

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Share & Forecast, by Segment

By Component

Solution

Services

Professional Service

Managed Services

By Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

By Application

Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery

Application Development and Testing

Database Management

Business Analytics

Integration and Orchestration

Customer Relationship Management

Enterprise Resource Management

Cloud Collaboration and Content Management

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

